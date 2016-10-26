Overflowing sewerage chamber lies unattended at Mangor Hill

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Constant overflow of sewage from sewerage chamber on the main road leading to Vasco from Mangor Hill has left the residents and motorists bitterly complaining over the nuisance and inconvenience caused by it.

Locals pointed out that it is not a one-off instance but has become regular problem to deal with and more so that the authorities are also not doing anything about it. The chamber is in the vicinity of a Gurudwara at Mangor Hill and the Sikh community members have to put up with the problem every time they visit the place.

Despite complaints from the residents and concerned citizens, the authorities have failed to take steps to stop overflow of the sewage.

Some shopkeepers in the vicinity of the spot disclosed that the overflowing sewage has become a routine affair. “We have to bear the stink every day, especially during morning time when the sewage gushes out on the main road,” informed Maruti Shirgaonkar, a resident of Mangor Hill.

He disclosed that the people of Mangor Hill have been suffering from viral diseases and lack of action on part of the health and municipal authorities to stop the overflowing sewage could lead to outbreak of malaria and dengue fever. “The residents of Mangor Hill are demanding immediate action against the overflowing sewage problem, failing which the people will be compelled to come out on the streets,” Shirgaonkar said.

When contacted the sewerage section at Baina, they failed to give any satisfactory answer over the overflowing sewage from the sewerage chamber.