Overcrowding of vehicles ferrying school students continues in state

Even though the transport department’s efforts to curb the issue of overcrowding of school vans by transporters have reaped fruits, the problem, however, is far from being resolved and the parents are now in a fix, with the transporters threatening to hike the charges for ferrying students comfortably.

In response to the High Court’s directives regarding safe transport in October 2015, transport officials across the regional transport offices in the state started a drive to crack down on the defaulting transporters and during the period from November 2015 to December 2015, the department booked 123 cases and collected an amount of Rs 1,75,500 in the form of fine.

However, the number of such cases post the first round of the drive dropped drastically and the department officials have booked 34 cases during the last nine months since January this year (six academic months) and collected an amount of Rs 67,000 as fine.

A senior transport official said that though the drive has been carried out successfully, the parents have been opposing the move stating that they are satisfied with the facilities provided to them by the transporters. Recalling the anguish expressed by parents during the earlier drive, he said, “Parents are of the opinion that the transport officials should stop harassing the transporters, as they are happy with the facilities provided to them.”

The transport official said one of the reasons the parents do not want the transporters to be penalised for overcrowding the school vans is the possible steep hike in the fees they would charge to ferry the students. “Most of the parents do not want the crackdown as they feel that their children will face transportation problem and the parents would not be in a position to drop and collect their children from the schools themselves,” he said.

Responding to the transport department’s crackdown, parents seemed to be wary, as the transporters have declined to ferry children due to the increasing costs incurred in the transportation business.

“We are employed and hence prefer to send our child by school bus. While we are currently paying Rs 400, the transporters say if they go by what the RTO is saying, then I will have to pay double, which is Rs 800, which I will not be able to afford,” said a parent from Panaji.

Another complaint from the parents is that the Bal Rath provided by the government is not in a position to cater to all the students. A parent said that the Bal Rath bus facility is available to specific students and others do not get the benefits of the government scheme. However, an official from the education department clarified that under the scheme, there are no specific criteria for selection of students to be ferried by the Bal Rath bus.