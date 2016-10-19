Over half of state population covered under health insurance scheme

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA/ PANAJI

The number of Goans, who have been registered under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), the health insurance scheme of the government has crossed 8-lakh mark, which is more than half the population of the state, with many DDSSY health card holders approaching government hospitals, which have approved 324 claims since the particular scheme was rolled out on September 1, earlier this year.

Coming out with this information, Health Minister Francis D’Souza said that since September 1, 2016, highest claims under the scheme have been approved by the GMC hospital numbering 250, while those settled by private hospitals during the same period are 142 at the Manipal Hospital Goa, followed by 87 at the Apollo Victor Hospital, among others.

“Government hospitals have approved 324 claims under the DDSSY amounting to Rs 1.26 crore, while the private hospitals have approved 502 claims amounting Rs 2.25 crore, till date,” he added, revealing that the government has settled total claims of around Rs 3.52 crore.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Health Minister said that many of the people approaching the government hospitals, however deliberately refrain from bringing their DDSSY health cards with them, hoping to save money to which they are entitled, under the health insurance scheme. “However, what they do not know is that, this money would go back to the insurance company on March 31, 2017, and would not be carried forward to the account of the respective DDSSY health card holders,” he exclaimed, maintaining that the new financial year will see fresh stipulated amount being provided to these beneficiaries.

D’Souza reiterated that on March 31, 2017, the unused money would not return to the government treasury, but to the insurance company, and therefore, the beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme should freely use the money, for the treatment of their illnesses.

The scheme offers cashless hospitalisation of up to Rs 2.50 lakh, for a family of up to 3 members and up to Rs 4 lakh for a family of 4 or more members. The government has tied-up with the United India Insurance Company Ltd for the insurance scheme.

Currently 19 private hospitals in the state have been empanelled by the insurance company, which make available 447 medical interventions for beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Health Minister also informed that till date approximately 1,48,500 health cards have been issued to equal number of families, while another 1,77,000 health cards are printed and ready for distribution.

Expressing happiness over the public response to the DDSSY, D’Souza said that gradually the people are now understanding the scheme and coming forward to get their families insured. “We have more than eight lakh population insured which is a good sign,” he observed.

When asked about private hospitals like Heathway, Campal Clinic and Shalby having not signed the agreement, the Health Minister disclosed that these three hospitals are already on the empanelled list, and that the people now have these hospitals as options. “Moreover, we have also tied up with few hospitals in other states,” he pointed out.