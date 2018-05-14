Over 5,000 youth throng to government-sponsored job fair

Over 5,000 youth registered for a job fair in Porvorim, of which 3,000 registered online while others participated with walk-in applications. The first job fair of 2018 at Socorro panchayat hall, Porvorim, received robust response. Aspirants showed up in large numbers to check out vacancies offered by leading companies although, information on how successful the job fair was in securing jobs is awaited. About 50 companies, across industry, participated in the job fair. Companies were from automobile dealerships, hospitality, retail, pharmaceutical and real estate sectors. Some of the companies, included, Andrew Telecommunication, Hindustran Coca Cola, Vergo Pharma, Counto Automobiles, Sodexo, CMM, Bosch, Coastal Honda, Deltin group, Victor Hospitals, Sai Service, Zuari Engineering Services and National Agencies, among others.

Job seekers were of diverse back ground and they came from Navelim, Curchorem, Ponda, Margao and they came to try their luck in bagging job offers. While some were post graduates and graduates, most were in the 12th standard pass category. The government has renewed its efforts to help local youth find employment. Plans are afoot to have a local job portal operating in the next three months.

The Porvorim job fair is the first of the three fairs to be held in Curchorem and Ponda over the next two-three weeks. The Goa job scene reveals a mismatch between industry- and- job seekers needs.

The regional employment exchange has organised five job fairs in over two years, 1wherein more than 200 employers participated with 4,000 vacancies and more than 11,000 job seekers attended. Around 500 candidates were given employment letters after the job fairs.