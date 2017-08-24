Over 450 in-service primary teachers asked to obtain DEd

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Over 450 in-service primary teachers, who are teaching in aided and non-aided schools but not acquired diploma in education (DEd), in the state, have to complete course by March 2019. The untrained teachers have been given last opportunity to complete the course under Union government’s SWAYAM Online Education Programme and are asked to register themselves on portal by September 15.

Following the instruction from Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the department of education of Goa government held a meeting with the untrained primary teachers along with the management of the education institutions, wherein they have been enlightened about the course.

Under the programme, all untrained primary teachers have to complete the two years course.

Senior official of education department said that those who fail, to complete this course by March 2019, will not be allowed to be in service from April 1, 2019.