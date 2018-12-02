Over 2 years after formation, panel yet to draft report on MoI issue

PANAJI: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has been apparently trying to turn the contentious medium of instruction (MoI) issue into a dead one, as neither there is seriousness at the political level nor is there any sign of submission of report by the government-constituted 17-member committee headed by then director of higher education Bhaskar Nayak.

The committee was formed to enable the government to decide on the medium of instruction policy.

The committee, which was constituted in July 2016 by then chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar had been initially granted 120 days to submit its report. However, two years down the line, the panel is yet to draft its report, turning the entire exercise into a mere eyewash to pacify both, the pro-Konkani and Marathi supporters led by Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) and pro-English medium group led by the Forum for Rights of Children to Education (FORCE).

Sources told this daily that the committee is yet to begin drafting of the report even after managing to get an extension for five times.

Some members of the committee apparently believe that since MoI has no more remained as an issue at least for the ruling government, there was no point in submitting the said report.

The committee held as many as 15 meetings across the state with schools’ parent teachers associations, pro-Konkani and Marathi language supporters and those in favour of English as the MoI.

The panel was constituted for a wider consultation and facilitation for the government to decide on the contentious MoI issue. However, there is no clarity as to by which date the panel is expected to submit its crucial findings, which were supposed to help the state government in deciding on the MoI policy for students at the elementary level of education.

The delay in submission of the report on the contentious issue of whether state grants to the 127 primary schools that converted to English medium in May 2011 should continue, goes on to vindicate the stand of the two parties involved in the MoI debate. It may be recalled that both, FORCE and BBSM had already “rejected” the committee when it was formed calling it delaying tactics on the part of the government to decide on the issue.

Moreover, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on record on the floor of the House that there would be no change in the grant-in-aid policy and had ruled out any change in providing grant-in-aid to English medium primary schools.