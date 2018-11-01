Outsiders Hold Sway Over Goan Economy

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

AS in Kashmir, debarring outsiders from buying land in Goa has been persistently demanded to protect the interests of the Goans. Such laws are meant to protect the distinct and unique identity of the state. Possibly the inability to enact such stringent laws here has seen a gradual dwindling of the locals into a numerical minority, while wealthy outsiders, drawn by the tourism prospects in the state, have outnumbered Goans. Such has been the ferocity of the ‘invasion’ that the locals are seemingly struggling for their existence. The coastlines, especially in the north, bear the distinct stamp of authority of foreign cartels which very impudently conduct its nefarious business deals without any care for the laws of the land. With many Goans settled abroad limiting their sojourn in the land of their ancestors to short spells, most of their properties wear a definite look of neglect. Not always in a position to arrange the necessary assistance required to manage their house and landed assets here, many prefer selling them no sooner a good deal comes their way. Moreover, with land in Goa commanding a high premium owing to tourism, fraudsters quick to capitalise on such a scenario have been innovative in their methods to cheat the rightful owners of their lands. The politics over the ‘regional plans’ has further ensured Goa’s disintegration with vested interests being allowed the luxury of investing in viable economic deals, all for a consideration of course. But more than anything else, it has been the complacent attitude of the locals that has brought about the sorry state of affairs. The development of most of the areas in the state with an eye on the thriving tourism industry means that Goans have every opportunity to reap the benefits of this magnanimity of the state government. However, a walk along any beach promenade shows a gradual proliferation of ‘outsiders’ who are firmly entrenched in all business enterprises. For instance, an eatery run by a Bengali announces the serving of authentic Goan cuisine. Having allowed people from outside the state to make a foray into everything that has Goan written all over it, why are we suddenly waking up to the fact that we are strangers in our own land!