Outsiders behind desecrations: Francis

PANAJI : Terming the continuous desecration of religious structures in the state as “deliberate attempt by outsiders” to destroy the long-preserved secular fabric and communal harmony of Goa, Minister for Urban Development Francis D’Souza on Tuesday said that Goans have always been known for respecting each other’s religion, and should look at the heinous incidents as an act of crime and not direct attack on the religion.

“Only that way, Goa will be able to preserve its peaceful image,” D’Souza, who has been the deputy chief minister of the state added, pointing out that “someone outsider” desires that this image should be badly damaged. “And Goans need to understand that if the situation gets volatile, then it would be difficult to control the same.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, he said that although Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is out of the country, he has already given instructions to the senior police authorities about handling the situation on topmost priority.

“The culprits however, as is always the case, a little too smart than the police and have even damaged the CCTV camera installed at the Curchorem cemetery to hide their identity,” he observed, maintaining that they would however be nabbed eventually.

D’Souza also stated that irrespective of allegations made by Francisco ‘Mickky’ Xavier Pacheco against Congress as regards the desecration of crosses and temple idols in the state, the crux of the matter is that whoever is doing it, doing a wrong thing.

“It is no more a political issue, but a matter pertaining to crime,” he mentioned, noting that it is the duty of every Goan to ensure that the situation does not turn explosive.

On a parting note, D’Souza said that already two platoons of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Goa police have been deployed in South Goa, and all efforts are being done to maintain law and order situation in the state.