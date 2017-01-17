Our Women Should Stand Up To Regressive Elements

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

BOLLYWOOD flick Dangal has captured the hearts of millions of movie lovers in India which can be gauged from the fact that it broke all the records in terms of the earnings during the very first week of its release. The Amir Khan starrer based on the biopic of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat, whose role has been played by the 16-year-old Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim has been acclaimed by the Indian masses. Many of us who have watched the movie felt that the teenager from the valley has set a role model for the girls across the country to shed their inhibitive outlooks and face the world with courage and determination to enjoy success in life. She was even honoured by Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti acclaiming her as the Kashmiri role model. Unfortunately, all this did not gel well with the separatists in that state and the young actress is being trolled on the social media since then to such an extent that she has been coerced into submitting an apology that she does not want to be a role model and the youngsters should not follow in her footsteps. We appreciate that a number of celebrities, particularly from the film fraternity, have sprung to her aid condemned the mindset of the hypocrites and have said that the teenager should not succumb to their pressure and that there was no need for her to apologise. This disreputable episode once again brings to the fore the patriarchal supremacy of some Islamists who only want their womenfolk, no matter of what age group, to be meekly submissive to their retrograde thinking so that they are eternally suppressed. It cannot be denied that this sordid tale may not be a case in isolation confined only to the valley for there will be many across the country with such attitudes undermining the progress of women. It is such approach of the people in our society that has forced women to remain trampled under their feet. The need of the hour for the feminine world is to face the challenges with a determined mind, and as long as the chosen path is not wrong, to pursue it resolutely, without caving in to gender related pressure. A lot of encouragement and awareness needs to be created right from young age by the women organisations and social activists.

