Our Government’s Mindset Is Changing

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Refers to “Modi attacks ‘clan’ for ‘neglect’ to great men” (NT Oct 22). It’s nothing new, from India’s rhetoric PM Narendra Modi, because without accusing Nehru-Gandhi family he is not touched the day’s water. But people wonder that how Modi says that why only Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallavbhai Patel or Dr B R Ambedkar are forgotten, there are hundreds freedom fighters from top to bottom the Congress has someone to ignore or highlight, compare to Nehru Gandhi family, but the BJP has only a past to be ashamed of. But it’s blatant lie that the Congress “ignoring Bose, Sardar Patel and B R Ambedkar to glorify one family”, if so then how one forgets that during the Congress regime it helped build Netaji Research Bureau in Kolkata (1957); Netaji Museum (1998); INA Martyrs’ Memorial complex at Moirang Manipur (1985); Netaji Museum Kurseong, Darjeeling (2005) and Netaji Museum in his birth place, Cuttack (2007). Or if Modi is so much Netaji ‘bhakt’ then why he was scrapping the Planning Commission whose seed came from Netaji’s National Planning Committee of 1938? It’s amusing that when Modi pat in his back to take credit of the declassified ‘Netaji Files’, but instead it’s going against Congress it reveal how Nehru and chief minister B C Roy took care of Subhas Chandra Bose’s family”. Whatsoever, in December 1967, then PM Indira Gandhi and others at the event, where Subhas Chandra Bose’s sword and other memorabilia were ceremonially received and displayed, in the Red Fort’s Diwan-e-Aam. Even all of these and more, Modi said that “ ….. In the attempt to glorify one family, other sons of Mother India were ignored. But our government is changing that.” But if he really wants to change then just like Sardar Patel statue for Bose in Bay of Bengal, or the cenotaph where the statue of George V stood and is now empty on India Gate. Also to think about the BJP’s only leader Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, recalled in the said Red Fort’s Diwan-e-Aam venue that Bose as Commander of the INA had landed and formally liberated the Andaman Islands in December 1943, unfurling the flag of Indian freedom. In honour of him he suggested “Subhas Dwip” as appropriate.