Oscar not in race for AAP ticket; throws weight behind Elvis

PANAJI: Apprising Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about a firm decision of not contesting the forthcoming assembly polls, Dr Oscar Rebello put a rest to the speculations of him being its chief ministerial candidate. However, he is keen to have Elvis Gomes join the electoral politics from the AAP platform.

Rebello stated that the decision on the chief ministerial candidate of the party will be announced by the end of October when all the 40 candidates are declared. Speaking to this daily, the medical practitioner-turned-politician said that he has communicated his decision that he will not be contesting the upcoming polls in the state. “My decision is very firm as I have many commitments towards my family and my profession. I will not be able to excuse myself from these responsibilities,” Rebello stated.

He further said that he would continue to work for the party ‘in the limited capacity’ of being the party worker.

However, expressing his keenness to welcome the retired senior officer of Goa Civil Services Elvis Gomes, he said that the party needs people experienced in the state administration.

“He will be a great asset to the party and the state. We need people who are experienced in administration and know the functioning of the affairs of the state,” Rebello said.

When asked if Gomes will be the chief ministerial candidate and the face of the AAP campaign in the state, he refused to comment on the matter.

Stating that he would not be able to divulge much about the talks between Gomes and the party, he said that the party is waiting for Gomes to take the decision at earliest.

The senior AAP leader further said that AAP’s interactive process has received tremendous support from the people. “According to me politics is not just about votes but reaching out to people and interacting with them. Understanding people’s problems and finding solutions through dialogue,” he added.

Speculations were rife that Rebello who had spearheaded the anti-regional plan campaign as the convenor of Goa Bachao Abhiyan would be the chief ministerial candidate after the state committee of AAP recommended his name to be the face of the election campaign.

However, with the government accepting the resignation of Gomes from the civil services, all eyes are now on the retired administrative officer who has stated that joining AAP and being its chief ministerial face is one of the options open to him.