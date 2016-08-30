Organic Harvest bags India’s promising brand award

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Delhi based Organic Harvest was chosen as India’s most promising brands 2016 by World Consulting and Research Corporation (WCRC), a brand equity firm, on Tuesday. The award function was at a luxury resort in south Goa.

Speaking to the media Rahul Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Organic Harvest, said that trends in India have seen a transition from herbal to natural and now green organic products.

Organic Harvest, he explained, “is a home grown organic skin care brand that has an array of organic beauty and personal care products.” Its products are fusion of organic power from plants along with botanical extracts and include organic and natural ingredients. Products are primarily in hair, body, skin care segments and includes daily day cream, anti wrinkle cream, anti pigmentation cream, scrubs, sunscreen lotion, toners, face wash, shampoos, etc.

The company has presence in 130 cities and is looking to foray in Goa market, added Agarwal. He pointed out that the company sources all its raw materials from Himachal and they are EcoCert, OneCert and Natrue certified. Raw materials are derived from plants and devoid of chemical fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides.

The company started with an initial investment of six million dollars and increased sales by 200 percent every year for its top line products, said Agarwal. In 2015-16 it made profit of rupees two crore.