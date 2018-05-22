Organic farming may bloom in Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem

PANAJI: If all goes according to plan, Canacona, Sanguem and Quepem talukas could soon become hubs of organic farming in the state, as the agriculture department has planned setting up clusters of organic farms in the talukas.

Three organic farming clusters have been planned by the department, for which it has already received Rs 7 lakh of initial funding under the central Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Agriculture director Nelson Figueiredo said the department is trying its best to promote organic farming so that farmers get more returns for their hard work.

The location of the clusters has been decided keeping in mind the use of natural farming methods by growers in the talukas, who are mainly from tribal communities.

“It is found that tribal communities tend to use less of fertilisers to raise crops and other produce,” Figueiredo said.

He said that farming in the state is by default organic, but as part of a cluster farmers will receive training on various aspects such as preparation of bio-fertilisers, composting, etc.

The cluster will take three years to develop and farmers will receive ‘organic certification’.

At the end of the three-year period, farmers will be entitled to use the authentic, government-recognised organic mark, which will be used to sell the produce in the market.

“In the intervening years farmers are free to cultivate and sell their produce in the market,” explained Figueiredo.

At present, Goa has a handful of organic farms and most of them are certified by private agencies.

The Adarsh Krishi Prakriya Saunsthan, Sanguem, has several certified organic cashew growers, who have received certification from a Bengaluru-based agency.

The government is aiming to set up 500 organic farming clusters, as per the statement of Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Figueiredo said that several farmers are keen on getting themselves organically certified and the agriculture department has received queries from mango, cashew and coconut cultivators.

Under the PKVY, the organic cluster has to be set up over minimum 20 hectares; it has to have at least 20 farmers as members. Because of the small size of landholdings in the state more than 60 farmers could benefit under the cluster.

The yojana has several guidelines to be followed but the certification process is simple.

The certification is through ‘participation guarantee process’ viz. one organic farmer standing as surety for the other, said officials in the agriculture department.

Once the three clusters start functioning, the department will set up new clusters in Pernem and Bardez talukas.