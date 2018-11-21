Organ transplant in state soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goan patients needing organ transplant can heave a sigh of relief as the government has cleared the proposal for setting up State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in the state.

To begin with, the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and Dona Paula-based Manipal Hospital will be permitted to undertake organ transplant in Goa.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Tuesday, speaking to this daily said that the file pertaining to notifying SOTTO along with its Governing Council Committee and an executive committee has been cleared by him and soon it will be published in the official gazette.

“SOTTO is in place now, and it is one of our biggest achievements as far as health sector in the state is concerned. This will make sure that our local needy patients get the first preference for organ transplant once we start maintaining the registry,” said Rane adding that all necessary approvals have been received from National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation and the Union Health Ministry.

He said that the patients of end stage kidney, liver and heart failure and those with corneal blindness will be immensely benefitted.

“The Live Related Kidney Transplant Programme is already well established at the GMC, and with the formation of SOTTO, the GMC will be able to venture into deceased donor transplant programme for kidney, liver, cornea and even heart,” he said.

The Health Minister said that the government had earlier inspected Manipal Hospital and had identified it, and now as SOTTO is being set up the government is giving its approval to the hospital for the organ transplant.

“If other private hospitals also fulfil the criteria then we have no issues in giving them approval for organ transplant,” he said.

He said that the governing council will be headed by Dean of the GMC, Head of Department of Trauma and Emergency the member secretary, and medical superintendent will be the nodal officer.

HoDs of Nephrology, Urology, Surgery and Medicine departments will be the ex-officio members of the governing council.

Dr Shital Lengade, Dr Madhu Mohan Prabhudesai, Dr J P Tiwari and Dr Manjunath Desai will be the state transplant experts on the council while Dr Virendra Gaonkar will be the private doctor of high standing.

On the other hand, the executive body will also be headed by Dean of GMC, Head of Department of Trauma and Emergency the member secretary and medical superintendent as the nodal officer.