Organ donation need of the hour: Kashyap

SANTA CRUZ: While appreciating the bold step taken by the Rao family over organ donation of late B Sadashiv Rao, Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Priyanka Kashyap said organ donation is the need of the hour.

Addressing students, Kashyap, who was the chief guest at a function organised at S S Dempo College of Commerce, Cujira, said one needs a lot of courage to take a decision on body organs donation.

Kashyap said that without the bold step taken by the whole family of late B Sadashiv Rao, the cause of organ donation would not have been possible and added that “we need to think at a very tender age of such a noble cause.”

She said that “we need to contribute something to the society and this is a classic way of offering a second chance to a person in need of organ transplant.”

The family of late B Sadashiv Rao, who is the first to donate organs in Goa, was felicitated by YI CII Goa Chapter in association with IMA Goa at the hands of Priyanka Kashyap.

Principal of S S Dempo College of Commerce, Radhika Nayak, Dr Amol Mahaldar, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Dr Maria Paula Gomez (Barcelona-Spain), Dr Mahesh Panche, Dr Priyanka Raikar, Dr Ajay Pednekar were among others present on the occasion.