Ore exporters favour larger trucks to curb air pollution

PANAJI: Admitting that transportation of iron ore causes air pollution, ore exporters body in the state has suggested that smaller trucks be phased out.

Iron ore is transported in open trucks, which leads to dust from the ore flying and spreading along the route.

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association made a presentation on the issue before the Goa State Pollution Control Board last week.

“We agree that trucks transporting ore lead to dust pollution, but we can certainly take steps to mitigate it,” GMOEA secretary Glen Kalavampara said here on Monday.

As a “medium-term” solution, the GMOEA suggested replacing trucks with capacity of ten tonne or less with higher-tonnage ones for ore transportation, so that the traffic decreases.

“Do we require 10,000 small trucks moving up and down, putting pressure on road infrastructure, or should we move towards phasing out the 10-tonne capacity trucks and switch over to higher-capacity trucks?” Kalavampara asked.

This can reduce the pollution by half and also lessen the congestion on the roads. Phasing out of smaller trucks can be done by taking the locals, who are involved in transportation business, into confidence, he added.

As part of “long-term” plan, the association proposed dedicated mining (transportation) corridors in both South Goa and North Goa districts.

The GSPCB had recently suspended operations of 12 mining firms at Sonshi in Sattari taluka after the locals complained of pollution due to ore dust.