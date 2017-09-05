Order will not have bearing on SATMA tenancy battle: advocate

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The order by the inquiry officer will not have any adverse impact on St Anthony’s Mundkar and Tenant Association (SATMA) which is fighting a legal battle before the appropriate appellate authorities for tenancy rights, said that Advocate Prasad Shahapurkar, a legal advisor for SATMA, adding, “we have been fighting for our tenancy rights since 2011, the matters are sub-judice.”

Shahapurkar said that the “order by the inquiry officer will not have any implications on the people of Tiracol, who have not given up their tenancy rights, as they have been declared tenants by the mamlatdar court.”

He further added that “the order by the inquiry officer is applicable to those families, who have surrendered their tenancy rights. Actually, there should have been inquiry as to whether the families who have given negative declarations are valid declarations or are by fraud.”

Sources claimed that in Tiracol, 14 families have given up their tenancy rights by giving negative declarations while around 13 families, who are part of SATMA, are fighting for their tenancy rights in courts and are opposing the golf course project.

“Our legal battle is for tenancy rights. The fight for tenancy rights and the order by the inquiry officer are two different issues, and it has no implications on our fight against golf course. The report of the mamlatdar clearly states that there was mention of tenants in the survey records in 1990,” Shahapurkar added.