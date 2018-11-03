Order on bank guarantee for GMC students kept on hold

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government on Friday kept in abeyance the order, which was issued to introduce bank guarantee ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the students undergoing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the Goa Dental College and Goa Medical College (GMC) at Bambolim.

This decision came soon after students of GMC made a representation to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane appealing against the bank guarantee clause in the bond service.

“The bond penalty would be increased, and as far as the clause of bank guarantee is concerned, I have issued an order today to keep it in abeyance,” said Rane in a statement issued on Friday.

“There is no question of linking bank guarantee to admission and I have given instructions not to implement the same,” he added.

He, however, said that the government will stand by its decision to undertake a bond from the students to serve the state for two years after completion of their courses.