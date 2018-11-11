Orchid Awards 2018 held

NT BUZZ

The 8th edition of Orchid Awards 2018 was recently held at Panjim Convention Centre. The event was organised by the founder Asha Arondekar. The chief guest for the function was Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha and guest of honour was Minister of PWD and Transport, Ramakrishna Dhavalikar and NRB group, Narayan Bandekar. This year the awards were held in the memory of Mandatai Bandekar. The winners were Ashwini Tarcar (Business), Amita Saytry (Art and Culture), Maymol Rocky (Sports), Shoma Patnaik (Journalism), Sabina Martin’s (Rural Empowerment), Sharda Nail (Education), Pearl Colvalcar (Girl Child Prodigy) and Josephine D’Souza (Social work).