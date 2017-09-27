Opposition from locals delaying KRC’s track doubling project in S Goa

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

With files pertaining to five railway overbridges/ underbridges in south Goa stuck up at the government level, Konkan Railway’s ambitious track doubling project is getting delayed.

This was informed by senior public relation manager of Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) Baban Ghatge on Wednesday.

It may be noted that a year back, senior Konkan Railway officials had said that the work on the track doubling project in Goa would start by the end of 2017.

Speaking to this daily, Ghatge said, “The state government has to take a call on the project. The local government has to acquire land and pay compensation to the land losers. The files pertaining to these five railway overbridges/ underbridges are pending with the government despite the proposal coming from the government itself,” he said.

Ghatge said that this delay can act as a stumbling block to the ambitious project of track doubling, which the KRC is likely to take up in Goa by the next year. The first phase work on route from Roha to Veer, approximately 47 km in Maharashtra, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, has already been started.

Though Ghatge hesitated to divulge more information on the project, reliable sources said that the Konkan Railway will first take up the track doubling work in Goa in the next year on land already in possession of KRC. Sources said that KRC will begin work on a stretch from Verna to Majorda where no culvert or bridges are required to be constructed.

Sources said that way back in 2006-2007, the state government had proposed five railway overbridges/ underbridges at five locations – Majorda, Utorda, Seraulim, Margao and Davorlim – after observing that the flow of people and vehicular traffic was increasing every year. However, land acquisition for constructing the approach roads to these proposed railway overbridges/ underbridges has been a major hurdle for the state government due to opposition from the locals because of which the project was kept in the cold storage.

“We are ready for it (construction of the railway overbridges/underbridges). Awaiting the state government proposal and sanction of money – fifty per cent of the cost – to be deposited with the KRC, after which we will commence the work with technical support,” said Ghatge.

While an amicable solution seems to be in sight at Seraulim level crossing with the locals agreeing for a low-cost railway underbridge, people of Davorlim are strongly opposing the land acquisition.