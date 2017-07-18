Opposition creates ruckus in House over govt circular

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday agreed to consider the genuine difficulties faced by the legislators due to the government circular barring the state bureaucrats from visiting the private residences of the MLAs for official work, and if needed amend the circular to resolve these difficulties, just as the opposition Congress party disrupted the day one proceedings of the monsoon session of the Goa legislative assembly, demanding that the circular be immediately withdrawn.

Further, Parrikar convened a related meeting before the start of the assembly session on July 19.

As the Question Hour started on day one of the assembly, Congress MLAs demanded that a related adjournment motion should be taken up for discussion in place of the Question Hour.

Speaker, Pramod Sawant, after failing to pacify the opposition MLAs, adjourned the morning proceedings of the House on two occasions, once for 15 minutes during the Question Hour, and then after the end of the Question Hour, till the commencement of the afternoon session.

The Chief Minister, who requested the opposition MLAs, led by leader of the opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar to allow functioning of the House during the Question Hour, and further assured that he would participate in a discussion on the ‘circular issue,’ during the Zero Hour, also failed to satisfy the opposition benches.

The Speaker later, giving his ruling on the adjournment motion of the Congress MLAs, said that he is disallowing the same, as normally no such motion is allowed during the budget discussion, as well as the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address. He also maintained that a Calling Attention Motion on the same issue would be taken up for discussion in the House on July 19.

The Chief Minister maintained that he does not see any need to withdraw the circular. “However, we can resolve the related difficulties by amending the circular,” he added, quipping that the Congress MLAs seem to have suddenly realised the seriousness of taking up the discussion on the circular, even though the circular was issued 41 days ago, on June 8.

“I am ready to find a solution to the circular issue within this week, and before doing so we all can meet either outside the assembly or take up discussion in the House itself,” Parrikar suggested, observing that wrong interpretation of the circular may have taken place. “The core of the circular is correct, and therefore, I feel that there is no need to withdraw the same,” he maintained, recalling that a public servant was slapped when he had visited the residence of an MLA, in the past.

The leader of the opposition maintained that the ‘circular issue’ is of utmost importance and therefore, should be taken up for discussion in the House immediately.

Luizinho Faleiro described the circular as tyranny of the executive powers to deprive the MLAs of their rights and responsibilities, while Ravi Naik said that the Chief Minister is promoting dictatorial regime in the state.

Pratapsingh Rane, speaking on the occasion stated that there has never been issuance of such a circular during past 50-60 years since the Liberation of Goa, and the Chief Minister should not make the circular a prestige issue. “In fact, there are various issues such as stoppage of water supply, electricity breakdown, and so on, and every time a legislator cannot rush to the Chief Minister with these issues, but needs to speak to the respective government officers,” he added.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco stated that the rights of the legislators are closely linked to the particular circular.

Curchorem MLA, Nilesh Cabral, who desperately tried to seek reply from the Chief Minister to his question on the beef issue, during the Question Hour, was unable to do so due to the ongoing commotion. He finally lost his patience and in a very high pitched voice condemned the stand taken by the Congress MLAs.

After the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till its afternoon session.

When the House assembled in the afternoon following the lunch break, there was yet another adjournment by the Speaker, within ten minutes, due to the ruckus created by the opposition benches.

The Chief Minister maintained that the adjournment motion moved by the leader of opposition has mentioned about legislators, while in the circular, there is no mention of MLAs but only public representative. “The notice of the motion is itself wrong,” he noted.

Meanwhile, ruling side MLA Nilesh Cabral as well as ministers namely Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar and Mauvin Godinho argued that the opposition benches are setting a wrong precedent and the issue which has been raised by them is meaningless.

When the House assembled at 2.55 pm, the Chief Minister informed the members that he has convened a related meeting on Wednesday at 9.30 am to discuss the issue, urging that the issue can be resolved after thorough deliberation on it, just as some opposition legislators continued insisting that the controversial circular be withdrawn.

Intervening at the proceedings, senior Congress MLA Pratapsing Rane said that he felt disgraced while observing at the ruckus created over one issue, pointing out that it has brought a bad name to the state legislative assembly.

“Goa is a very progressive state and state assembly has good reputation in the country. Whatever happened today in the House has brought bad name to the assembly, due to which I feel ashamed,” Rane said while coming out with an almost emotional outburst.

Following Rane’s intervention, the Congress MLAs became silent, while the Speaker requested the opposition members to give due respect to the feeling expressed by their senior colleague, and announced that he was taking up obituary references.

As the Speaker was making obituary references, the opposition MLAs walked out from the House except Rane. The Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao also remained in the House.

Later, Rane called up the leader of the opposition for moving an amendment to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address. However, other Congress MLAs did not turn up in the House.