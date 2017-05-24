Opportunity To Vote Out Corrupt Panchas

IN about three weeks new representatives would be elected to the 186 panchayats in the state. Will they address the concerns about slow grassroots development and corruption in the panchayats? About 150 complaints of malpractices were lodged against panchayat secretaries between 2014 and 2016. The number could be higher if all the aggrieved people filed complaints. Ironically, panchayat secretaries are expected to curb illegalities. Coastal panchayats are ridden with corruption in the form of extortion for permissions. Panchayat secretaries, instead of curbing the extortion of elected representatives, join in the extortion. According to officials in the directorate of panchayats, there are rotten elements among panchayat secretaries who are habituated to corruption or harassing the general public. Many among them enjoy political patronage and are saved from extreme action of termination of services by their political masters. When, in order to curb their corruption, they are transferred to different panchayats they start their extortion and harassment there or go ‘missing’ from the places of their new postings.

It is not that all the sarpanchas and panchayat secretaries are corrupt. There are quite a good number of secretaries who go by the rule book and have to face the ignominy of being transferred from one place to another just because they prefer to be following the rules, which is not liked by the sarpanchas, who have political clout and political patronage of their own. Like upright panchayat secretaries, there are also principled elected representatives who prefer to work with good secretaries in larger public interest. They seek the help of the panchayat department in getting honest officials posted in their panchayats. As the role of the elected representatives is crucial in providing people-friendly administration at the grassroots level, the government should evolve a system to not only take the corrupt public representatives to task but also the secretaries and rid the village self-governing bodies of malpractices.

As the aim of the government is to provide transparent governance and root out corruption, the authorities need to show initiative and courage in acting sternly against those facing charges of corruption. Probe into allegations should be fast-tracked and maximum punishment under law should be secured to send out a message that corruption in any form would not be tolerated. A number of panchayat secretaries retire every year; somehow no process is started for timely recruitment of secretaries to replace the retiring officials. To make up for the vacancies in village panchayats, the charge of the panchayats is given to the secretaries working elsewhere. These arrangements allow those holding additional charge a room to be ‘missing’ on duty at both the places with people suffering and panchayat administration being hampered. The government should take serious note of the panchayats seeking transfers of upright officials just because they are upholding the law. It is for the authorities to stand by these officials and ensure that they are not harassed by those who want to indulge in illegalities. The authorities should go strictly by the service norms with regard to transfers and ensure that people do not continue to be in same place for more than three years.

Voters in 186 panchayats across the state will vote on June 11 to elect their new representatives to the village self-governing bodies. While the newly elected panchas will have to focus on development in their respective areas they will also have to take steps to ensure that the administration at the grassroots bodies is people-friendly. Voters have the opportunity to elect only such candidates who are not corrupt and can be able administrators. This is an opportunity to throw out the sarpanchas and panchas who have fattened on illegal incomes through extortion in granting permissions. Devolution of powers in the grassroot democracy has come to mean devolution of corruption. In several cases, the corrupt politicians fighting for seats in the panchayats are supported by voters who have indulged in illegalities, such as illegal extensions and structures added to their houses, on the assurance that such illegalities would be regularized or not acted against. In the present scenario, the corrupt politicians in the fray have far more money and manipulative power in their armoury to beat honest candidates. The majority of people who neither indulge in illegalities nor condone illegalities by the elected representatives should stand up against the corrupt elements and defeat them. They should send out a message that they want corruption-free and transparent grassroot administration. As corruption in panchayats remains unbridled it is left to the common people to elect candidates who put public concerns above personal concerns.