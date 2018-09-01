PANAJI

The CII-Goa highlighted the opportunities available to local shipyards for capturing new business during a day-long seminar, on Friday wherein the downfall of the local barge industry due to the ban in mining was a major point of discussion.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dharmendra Sharma, chief secretary and chief guest of the function suggested that local shipyards look into alternate options.

Pointing out to the huge potential in the state, Sharma said, “Freight vessels can also operate on solar power to make it an eco-friendly mode of transport.”

The seminar was attended by stakeholders of the shipbuilding industry.

Speaking on the occasion, RAdm Shekar Mital, chairman, CII- Goa, said that, due to the ‘Make in India’ initiative the contribution of shipbuilding and maritime sector to the overall GDP improved to about 15 percent.

“The government now intends to increase this contribution to 25-26 per cent,” added Mittal.

Giving an overview of the Goan shipbuilding industry, Suraj J Dialani, president, Shipyards Association of Goa said, “The local shipyards can build around 10,000 ships and passenger vessels up to 1200 DWT capacity. The state also has the advantage of a huge market for shipbuilding along with readily available labor force but “these have been underutilised.” NT

Dialani pointed out that, the GST imposed on selling a ship in only five per cent but on the equipment that goes into shipbuilding it is 18 per cent.

The seminar resulted in stakeholders demanding land at Verna to form a maritime cluster for Goan shipbuilders. Stakeholders also asked for the Captain of Ports to adopt rules as per DG Shipping circular no. 1 of 2015 so that vessels comply with the model rules and not the state rules.

“As long as the vessel is in compliance with the model rules for operating vessels in the inland corridor prepared by IWAI, and hold a valid registry, the other states should allow passage with 05 nautical miles from the base line,’ pointed out stakeholders.

Some of the concerns of Goan shipbuilders were put across by Atreya Sawant, Mandovi Drydocks, who revealed that, locally build vessels have reached a maximum limit wherein shipyards are restricted from building bigger capacity vehicles in terms of height.

“The reason is lack of space available for vessels to move along routes having bridges. Hence we require a space outside the bridge area to avoid the low air draft issue,” said Sawant.

The seminar included a special address by captian KP Jayakumar, nautical advisor, ministry of shipping.