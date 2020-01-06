Oppn to move adjournment motion on Mhadei in Tue session: Digambar

The Congress Legislature Party on Monday decided to move an adjournment motion on the Mhadei issue during the one day assembly session on 7th January. The CLP also discussed the financial position of the state and condemned the attacks on students on JNU and other parts of the country.

The meeting chose Reginaldo Lourenco as the chief whip of the CLP.

CLP chief Digambar Kamat said that the CLP also decided to bring up the drug and prostitution situation of the state during the forthcoming assembly session.