Oppn BJP councillors stage walk-out as Mayor objects to Panaji ODP ratification

PANAJI: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the ordinary meeting of Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) on Thursday with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors staging a walk-out over the ratification of Panaji ODP.

Menino D’Cruz questioned the Mayor Surendra Furtado for keeping mum at the ODP meeting held in EDC office along with Panaji MLA Siddharth Kuncolienkar and raising objections to the plan now while Pundalik Raut Dessai objected holding of CCP meeting on ODP ratification in absence of Commissioner Dipak Desai.

Addressing the media, Furtado claimed that the notification approving ODP was issued in a gazette without consulting the CCP adding, “This clearly shows that money has changed hands. ODP has already been finalised with skyscrapers in just 500 and 600 sqmtrs of special zone.”

Furtado revealed that Dinesh Salgaonkar wants CCP to seek suggestions from Panjiites adding, “He had suggested the names of Anil Couto and Victor Albuquerque to be included in the ODP finalisation which was not done.”

Furtado said, “We have not ratified ODP but will put up hoardings at strategic junctions seeking public suggestions and objections. It will take one more month to get suggestions and objections from Panajiites.” The Mayor said that unless GSIDC sends CCP detail project report (DPR) along with the estimates of the AMRUT projects proposal, it will not clear the project. He also said that allotment of slots for vendors at Panaji feast would be streamlined henceforth adding, “They will be given 15-day advance notice to fill the forms and pay sopo. They will be allotted slots for only three days.”