Open defecation rampant on Panaji outskirts

Open defecation is turning out to be the biggest obstacle in the ‘Swachh Bharat Nital Goem’ mission, as it is not only the Panaji wards that are affected but also the neighbouring areas of the city.

Approximately 60 per cent of the population practises open defecation in Odxel and Cacra villages, which are just six to nine kilometres away from the capital city of Panaji.

Odxel village, which falls under the Taleigao village panchayat and Cacra village, which comes under the Santa Cruz village panchayat, are still witnessing defection in the open and along the bank of River Zuari. On the other hand, the villages of Nauxim and Siridao, also located on the bank of Zuari river, have almost eliminated open defecation from their villages.

The men in the villages of Odxel and Cacra find a place along the river bank for defecation while the women including pregnant women climb up a hill to defecate. Shockingly, despite managing to construct toilets in their villages, some of the residents still prefer to defecate in the open.

Cacra and Odxel, once famous amongst tourists as ‘Goa’s unkown beaches,’ have lost their popularity and sheen due to the unhygienic practice of the locals. According to locals, some five to seven years back, no houses in these villages had toilets. It was the children of the village who, armed with education and a modern mindset, confronted their parents and compelled them to build toilets after which some of the people realised the need for a toilet. However, very few people went on to construct one.

The financially sound have built toilets while others are still awaiting government aid. There are also some who are financially sound but still ignorant about the need for a toilet.

Interestingly, sarpanch of Taleigao village panchayat Janu Mahadev Rosario is a panch member of the Odxel village where open defection is practised by the locals.

“Few years back, the entire village used to defecate in the open but today around 40-50 per cent of the houses have toilets. The village panchayat has been continuously writing to the Public Works Department and other concerned authorities to help us in providing land and constructing toilets but till date, there is no positive response,” said Rosario.

He said that he has written to the education department to hand over unoccupied toilets in the village government school. He has also written to the Don Bosco at Odxel pleading them to provide NOC to construct toilets in their private property in the village.

Rosario also expressed his inability in solving the problems at the panchayat level.

“When we propose to the government to construct toilets in private properties, the government agencies refuse to grant NOC, and most of the houses are located right at the beach. Hence, the regulations of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) come into picture. I feel that the state government should provide some relaxation in the rules so that the people, who are reside close to beach can construct toilets,” he said.

Rosario said that the panchayat will conduct awareness and behavioural change programme for the village people. He further said, “Villagers need to be educated about the health consequences.”

Meanwhile, sarpanch of Santa Cruz village panchayat Mariano Araujo, who recently took over the charge, alleged that politics is being played by 20 per cent of the people from Cacra village which is halting the Swachhta mission in the village. “There are some people including the panch of the village who is playing politics. As a result, I have not been able to resolve the garbage issue. My aim is to first root out the garbage menace and then open defecation, which is an equally serious issue,” said Araujo.

Goa is known as an advanced, modern and ideal state in the country but the official website of Swachh Bharat Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, depicts a shabby picture of the state. The website reads that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, only 141 individual toilets have been constructed and 20 community and public toilets have been constructed across the state and none of Goa’s cities has been declared as open-defecation free.