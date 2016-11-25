Opa barrage to ease summer water woes in Ponda, Tiswadi

PONDA: A barrage, constructed to increase the water storage capacity of Opa water treatment plant by 5 lakh cubic metre, was inaugurated at the hands of WRD Minister Dayanand Mandrekar on Friday.

Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar, chief engineer of WRD S Nadkarni were present among others.

The barrage, constructed at a cost of Rs 30.40 crore, is one of its kind in the state and it will help solve the water scarcity problem in Ponda and Tiswadi during summer months, said Mandrekar, during the inaugural function at Opa-Khandepar. He said that the increasing demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes will be fulfilled by this project.

Opa meets the requirements of Panaji, but in summer there is shortage in the availability of drinking water supply. This shortage will be resolved with the Opa barrage project, said Panaji MLA.

The newly-constructed barrage reservoir is the 19th reservoir constructed at Opa water plant, but it is one of its kinds due to its design, operating system and material used for it, informed chief engineer of WRD S Nadkarni. The project was started in 2002 and has been completed after almost 14 years. The barrage will ease the water scarcity problem in two talukas, said Nadkarni.