Saturday , 20 May 2017
‘Only BJP leader should be candidate for RS poll’

Posted by: nt May 20, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

The legislative wing of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has asserted that that the candidate for election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Goa  must be a BJP leader.  The matter was discussed at a meeting of BJP MLAs held at Porvorim on Friday.

At the meeting, many party MLAs, including  Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, suggested that the candidate for the RS poll  must be from the BJP who is an  active member of the party.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has also assured his legislators that although a coalition government has been  in power in the state,  the candidate for the RS poll  would be from the BJP.

There has been talk that in order to pacify coalition partners the BJP may get a candidate from outside the party, who  would be accepted to all members of the ruling side.

After emerging from the meeting, Lobo said the party MLAs, including himself,  has stressed on  fielding  a BJP leader as a candidate for  the RS poll in the state, and  that the nominee  should not be “imported” at the eleventh hour.

However,  the BJP  is yet to shortlist probable candidates and may do so  by May 21. Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza, who also attended the meeting, said the party has instructed all the MLAs to remain present for the voting on
June 8.

The BJP is likely to hold  a meeting of coalition partners within next two days to discuss and finalise the candidate for the RS poll  from the ruling side.

 

