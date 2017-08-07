Only 6 new industrial units set up since 2012

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Only six new industrial units with total investment of Rs 143 crore came up in Goa since 2012 till date, revealing a dismal track record of industrial growth and of fresh investment in the state.

The six units were cleared by the Investment Promotion Board over the last two years although they had come up for approval during the period of the high power co-ordination committee that existed between April 2012 and September 2014.

The six units – Siemens Ltd, Alby Agro, Astra Concrete, Varun Beverages, Opel Vision and Tienda Advanced Materials – have provided employment to 485 people, said the government on Monday.

Portraying a depressing picture of project implementation, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is also holds industry portfolio, revealed that the IPB cleared 150 projects till date, of which only six actually took shape.

Several big projects in the pharmaceutical industry and coming from companies such as Indoco Remedies, Cipla, Watson Pharmaceutical, Cadila Healthcare were cleared by the IPB but have not taken off because of problems over land availability in the industrial estates.

Proposals from ecotourism ventures are also stuck for implementation as they require a large tracts of land – between 200 sq mtr to 500 sq mtr. The ecotourism projects are also stuck as they require clearances from multiple agencies. The proposals cleared by the IPB also include contentious projects such as the marina project of Chowgule at Sancoale and the Vani Agro project for setting up an alcohol plant at Sanguem.

The fate of the Mumbai-based TCPL Packaging, a manufacturer of cartons and boxes, has been hanging in balance because the company has sought additional land in the Kundaim industrial estate.

The project was cleared by the HPCC.

To fast track investment, the government had replaced the HPCC with the IPB.

The 150 projects approved by the IPB till date have an estimated investment value of Rs 11,482.6 crore and are capable of providing employment to about 25,000 people.

Recently the government had announced that projects approved by the IPB will be reviewed to ensure that approved projects do not commit any illegalities.

The IPB has not cleared any projects since December 2016.

A new board was constituted and members held their first meeting for 2017 only recently.

No new proposals have been taken up by the IPB in the current year.

The government is thinking of setting up a startup investment promotion board to attract investments from startups.