Only 33% of Goa’s beach stretch should be used for shacks: study

PANAJI: The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in its interim report has suggested that only 33 per cent of beach stretch of the state be utilised for putting up beach shacks.

The study has said that beach carrying capacity has exceeded at Palolem, Baga to Sinquerim stretch and at Ozrant beach.

It has recommended reduction in the number of shacks along Baga to Sinquerim stretch and at Ozrant beach by eight and five respectively, as they have exceeded the carrying capacity vis-à-vis the number of shacks.

In the case of Palolem, the carrying capacity has exceeded as regards the footfalls, the report has said, recommending the authorities not to allow any shacks there.

The NCSCM has presented a brief detail on beach carrying capacity for shacks and other temporary structures to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority at the GCZMA meeting held on November 8 under the chairmanship of the environment secretary.

The NCSCM has also favoured keeping of setback of at least 3 metres between the dune line and rear of the shacks and beach vegetation (ipomoea creeper).

The NCSCM has applied two internationally accepted tools for ascertaining the beach carrying capacity – the footfalls and the area occupied for commercial purpose.

The NCSCM had been entrusted with the task of preparing CZMP, beach carrying capacity studies and mapping of the ecologically sensitive areas as per the guidelines provided in the CRZ Notification 2011.

The report has said the total area available at Ozrant beach is 15238.81 m2 and the total area to be occupied by eight shacks as allotted during the last tourist season works out to be 2912 m2 which forms about 19 per cent of the beach area.

Hence the limited length forced the NCSCM to recommend a reduction in the number of shacks to five only.

The NCSCM has calculated the area to be occupied by each shack of dimension 18 X 8 mts, and the area including the necessary surrounding area (space between shacks and area in front of the shacks for provision of deck beds) for beach carrying capacity study.

The authority that recently took decision on beach shack policy was of the view that since Baga-Sinquirim beach stretch is thronged by a large number of tourists the number of shacks proposed to be erected may be maintained at the earlier numbers as permitted during last tourist season under the tourism policy of 2013-2016 against the figure of 188 recommended by the NCSCM, as the limit has not been crossed by 33 per cent.

Considering both these aspects the GCZMA decided to permit eight shacks as permitted in last three years tourism policy as against three shacks recommended by the NCSCM.

The report has also said that in the case of Candolim to Calangute stretch the NCSCM study has recorded that the total available beach area is 342960.6 m2 and about 71032 m2, which forms about 20 per cent of the beach area, was occupied by 196 shacks as allotted in the last tourism season. Therefore the NCSCM has recommended 188 shacks to be allowed for new tourism season but the GCZMA was of the view that stretch was still utilised to the extent of 20 per cent even after allowing 196 shacks.

After a much delay due to non-reconstitution of the CRZ authority the GCZMA last week approved total 364 shacks. However, 15 shacks could not be allotted.

The authority also granted permission for putting up temporary shacks on beaches at Calangute, Candolim and Ozrant only for the tourist season 2016-17.