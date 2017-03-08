Online fraudsters cheat two gullible men of Rs 26 lakh 

PANAJI : In two separate incidents of online frauds, two persons have been reportedly cheated to the tune of around Rs 26 lakh. In the first case, Circuncisao Fernandes (71) of Carmona in Salcete taluka lost around Rs 17.93 lakh to a lottery scam, and in the second case Vinayak Pendse, a priest from Kavlem in Ponda taluka lost around Rs 8,16,000 to a fraudster who claimed belonging to the RBI.

The cyber crime police, Ribandar, have registered two separate FIRs in the connection.

Fernandes had received a message on his mobile phone in August 2016 from one Morgan claiming to be an official of a private firm. The message claimed that Fernandes had won Rs 3.6 crore prize money, asking him to send his personal details through email.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Catherine, the wife of Circuncisao Fernandes.

According to the complainant, once the details had been sent, Fernandes received a confirmation email which claimed that the firm was in receipt of his details for the claim of prize money. The email also mentioned that a diplomat would visit India to complete the necessary formalities. It was also informed that Fernandes would have to pay certain duties and charges to claim the prize.

The police said that in September 2016, Fernandes received another email claiming to be from ‘regional director’ of the Reserve Bank of India which said that he needed to pay money for release of funds.

“Thereafter they convinced my husband to deposit money in various denominations to process the transfer of funds,” the complainant has said, adding that “assuming to be genuine case my husband blindly paid and deposited a total of Rs 17,93,749 in 25 transactions in various bank accounts which had been mentioned by the accused.

In the second case, Pendse received a phone call in February this year from one Rajesh Kumar who claimed calling up from the RBI, Mumbai. Kumar told Pendse that he had with him income-tax officers to prove his bank transactions that had taken place during the demonetisation of high-value currency notes in December 2016, the police said.

According to the complainant, Kumar asked him to reveal Aadhar card number. The request was declined but the accused had the number which he asked the complainant to confirm. Following this the complainant felt it was genuine phone call from the RBI.

Pendse was threatened by the fraudster that I-T officers would raid his house at Kavlem.

The complainant, who said he regularly files his income tax, claimed that he received at least 13 phone calls from the said person who also asked Pendse to reveal the number inscribed on the ATM card. Pendse had also been asked not to disclose PIN which again made him feel that the phone call was genuine.

However, later the complainant received around 23 messages on the mobile pertaining to debits. A total of Rs 8.16 lakh were debited.

The complainant have suspected that bank officials are hand in gloves with fraudsters as swindlers had his personal as well as transactions details of the past three months.