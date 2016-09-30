Online flesh trade racket: Porvorim police on lookout for three more accused

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Porvorim police are on the lookout for three more accused, two of them women, in connection with an online prostitution racket.

The police had arrested Amritlal Rawat, a native of Uttar Pradesh and Sunandokishore Giri from Orrisa, who were residing at Naikawado, Calangute.

The accused have been remanded to 7-day police custody.

The police had rescued two victim girls during the raid in Porvorim which was conducted in the wee hours of Thursday.

Apart from offences under the Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act and section 370 of the IPC, the Porvorim police have added another section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) after it came to light involvement of more persons.

The police probe has revealed involvement of three more accused in the case. The police said that of the two women accused one is Neha, who is the main accused, while the another is Nazma Maniyar from Vasco, in whose account the money was deposited by victim girls, while the third accused is S Dnish Ali.

The police have freezed the bank accounts of these accused and the total amount in the accounts is said to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. The police are on the lookout for these accused.

The police probe had revealed that after meeting the prospective clients, the victim girls were asked to collect money. The deals were being fixed by Neha and later the victim girls had to deposit 50 per cent of the amount in a bank account.