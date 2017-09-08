Online delivery of certificates beset by a host of problems

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: The online delivery of various certificates to the people has been beset by poor Internet connectivity and inadequate technical know-how of some of the talathis in Sacete taluka.

Offices of mamlatdars and deputy collectors, which had been issuing residence certificates and caste certificates respectively, have now empowered talathis working at panchayats to issue such certificates at village level. These talathis receive applications, scan them with the documents submitted and then forward them to the office of mamlatdar for residence certificate, and to the deputy collector for caste certificate. Mamlatdars and deputy collectors verify the documents and accordingly issue directions to the talathis to issue e-signed certificates to villagers.

However, this arrangement has been hamstrung by poor Internet connectivity in Salcete. This reporter met several talathis working in various panchayats of the taluka and found that many of them have this connectivity snag.

The Salcete talathis issue around 30 caste and 80 residence certificates every day.

In Dicarpale-Davorlim, there is no computer for the talathi, and as such he is forced to use the computer from the Rumdamol-Davorlim panchayat office for issuing certificates to the people living in the jurisdiction of both village panchayats. Though he does not have any issue with the arrangement, his work is still hampered by frequent power outages.

Situation is worst at the Velim panchayat office. The talathi working there has been struggling to fix up a non-functioning scanner for the last one month. Although he has apprised higher-ups in the mamlatdar office, the malfunctioning scanner continues to nag him.

The apathy of officials has been inconveniencing the people, especially students who seek caste certificates, the Velim talathi said, adding that he has to bear the brunt of parents’ ire against the defective scanner.

Sources said that in many villages, talathis do not have technical know-how to operate computers, putting the online delivery of certificates out of action.

Moreover, the shortage of talathis has also affected the service, the sources said.

Deputy collector, Salcete, Uday Prabhudesai said, “We had trained the talathis before the online service was commenced. We also keep an eye on them. Most of the talathis are conversant with the computer system.”

He said that he will review the working of online delivery of certificates at a meeting.

Salcete mamlatdar Vishal Kundaikar admitted that a few panchayats has been beset by poor Internet connectivity.

“We will resolve the matter soon. I am seized of it,’’ he said.