ONGC prove good for Sesa FA

AGENCIES

VASCO

ONGC took a step towards securing a place in the semifinals by notching a comfortable 2-0 win over Sesa Football Academy in the AWES Cup, organised by Association for the Wellbeing of Elder Sportspersons (AWES) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG), at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Monday.

ONGC now have six points from their first two group encounters and are comfortably placed to qualify as one of the two best placed teams from the group. They are leading the group, followed by Sporting Clube de Goa with three points from their lone match. Gokulam Kerala FC and Sesa FA are yet to open their accounts.

ONGC were helped by goals from Sunil Lohar in the 22nd minute and an own goal by Sesa captain Anil Chavan in the added time of first session.

The visitors were confident in their approach at the start of the game and bombarded their opponents with several moves. Ghanaian striker Enock Cudjoe was the first to test the rival goal when he came up with a snap header from close range but goalkeeper Sapam N was equal to the task.

The goalkeeper, however, could do nothing when Sunil drove the ball past him from just outside the box in the 22nd minute.

ONGC’s second goal was scored at the stroke of half time when a cross from the right saw ONGC players chasing the ball in the air, and when defender Chavan tried to clear the ball, he ended up heading it inside his

own goal.

In the second session, ONGC did not show any urgency but played the ball among themselves. There were some stray moves. The young Sesa FA team, on the other hand, tried but did not have the strength to break down the rival defence.