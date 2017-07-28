One-week training course on Industrial Automation held at DBCE

Mechanical engineering department in association with Mechanical Engineering students Hub (MESH) of Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda organised a one-week training programme on ‘Industrial Automation’ for third year students.

At the inaugural function, principal Neena Panandikar welcomed the gathering and emphasised the role of Automation in mechanical engineering. Director Fr Kinley D’Cruz highlighted the role of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) in the shipping industry.

Speaking at the workshop professor Ajit Salunke said: “This course would benefit the students for final year projects and job placements.”

The resource persons dealt with automation in the present day industry.A Assistant professor, ETC department), Goa Engineering College, Devendra Sutar covered basics of PLC, ladder logic programming, timer, counters and interfacing of sensors and actuators with PLC.

Owner, Elementronix, Rajaram Parsekar introduced students to Arduino, an open source electronic prototyping platform; microcontroller programming; interfacing with sensors; and programming and interfacing for robotics. Owner, Autotech, Mapusa, Sandeep Mone demonstrated the control of Pneumatic cylinders, motors using PLC and also gave introduction to variable frequency drives. Assistant professor, ETC department, SRIET Shiroda, Darshata Naik spoke on Communication with PLC.

Also present was MESH coordinator, professor Suraj Marathe.