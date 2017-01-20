One-to-one contest on the cards in Margao

Roque Dias | NT

MARGAO

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing its hat in the ring, the state will see candidates of three national parties including Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slugging it out in many constituencies including Margao.

But, if the past two elections is any indication, it will be a straight fight between Congress’ Digambar Kamat and BJP’s Sharmad Pai Raiturkar. The million dollar question is whether Sharmad will be third time lucky and breach wall of Kamat’s fortress.

AAP candidate Santosh Pai Raiturkar is no novice and has got a head start as he was one of the first to jump into the election fray and has done a lot of spadework and can very well spring a surprise and unsettle the applecart of the other candidates.

Fourth candidate in the fray is Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s (MGP) Jayesh Naik this being his first shot to enter the assembly but needs to work overtime to give the other three candidates a run for their money.

Interestingly, BJP’s Sharmad had first contested against Kamat in 2005 in the by-election held after Kamat deserted the BJP and joined the Congress. Kamat had then polled 8,682 votes while Sharmad polled 7,305 votes. Then the two slugged it out in 2007 general election but Kamat again succeeded in defeating Sharmad.

Now, Sharmad boosted by a renewed vigour and political desire will again lock horns with Kamat. The fact that the BJP is in power at the Centre is also likely to benefit him with his guru and the guiding-force Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also firmly behind him. He can also gain some ground as the BJP ruled the state for five-year term and formulated many welfare schemes with women folk likely to fetch him more votes.

Sharmad says, “We appeal for a change in Margao. BJP government has formulated schemes for all. If BJP can develop other non-BJP constituencies and Margao remains undeveloped for last five years, only the Margao MLA is to be blamed as he never took up developmental projects with the government, the way others did.”

Though his candidature was announced late due to BJP’s seat talks, Sharmad has made it a point to visit voters along with youth members and a large group of women, the support he lacked in 2007 election. Also, BJP leaders have been kept united by Manohar Parrikar, but whether the unity will last and translate into votes is another question.

However, Kamat has experience by his side. His political clout unwavering and his patience being the success in his political career from being a councillor to chief minister, Kamat knows to play his cards and trump card as well and pull votes. Besides the party votes always makes the difference. He has completed the first and second round of door-to-door visits in his constituency and has harped on demonetisation and “poor” performance of the BJP.

While Sharmad accuses Kamat of neglecting Margao, Kamat simply asks as to what BJP has done for Margao in current term of five years to seek votes. He accuses the BJP of making tall promises and U-turns.

Citing pending district hospital, Kamat claimed that BJP has failed to complete the project he started during his tenure let alone starting new projects. Jobs offered by Kamat as chief minister of Goa will also fetch him some votes.

AAP’s Santosh is also a former chairperson of MMC. He banks on the non-BJP and non-Congress votes with fight against corruption being the party’s main focus. He is trying to tag both parties corrupt. Citing AAP’s ‘clean’ rule in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, he said, “BJP and Congress have to be defeated this time. AAP is the only answer. We will deliver the promises.”

MGP’s entry into Salcete and Margao is likely to have no impact on the three national political party candidates. Its candidate Jayesh Naik however had to display the good brand of politics to keep the party in contention. It has stepped into Salcete after four decades.

Margao constituency has nearly 28,356 voters with 14,018 males and 14,338 females. The past election records suggest that on an average 70 to 75 per cent voting is recorded in Margao.