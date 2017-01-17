One polling booth in each North Goa constituency to be women-managed

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Each assembly constituency in North Goa will have one model polling station that will be entirely managed by women, polling personnel as well as the security, said North Goa Collector Nila Mohanan.

“This is to highlight the importance of bringing women into the mainstream and also to increase the confidence among women voters,” said Mohanan at the media briefing at the Collectorate building in the city on Tuesday.

“We are planning to have entirely women-managed polling stations in each of the assembly constituencies (19) in North Goa. One polling station for each assembly constituency,” informed Mohanan.

Mohanan said that in each assembly constituency “we have identified one model polling station that will be fully managed by females, polling staff and security.”

Apart from this there will also be one polling station in city which will be managed by persons with disabilities (polling personnel).

“One polling station will be managed by persons with disabilities in terms of the polling personnel and we are planning to have that polling station in Panaji,” said Mohanan.

According to Mohanan, this year, the Election Commission has instructed to take all possible measures to facilitate voters, persons with disabilities as a result of which, “we had long back started the process of identifying such voters. We will be making special arrangements for such voters on the day of polls and this again will be a demonstration of the fact that persons with disabilities are no less than any of us,” said Mohanan.

Mohanan also informed that they have identified 9 polling stations in St Cruz and Calangute assembly constituencies as vulnerable and also identified certain vulnerable persons. Agencies are keeping a close watch, Mohanan said.

Mohanan also informed that flying squad teams are operational (two teams per constituency) and 10 static surveillance teams in the North Goa district, “the movement of flying squad is being monitored. All the flying squad vehicles have been fitted with GPS tracking mechanism and live video recording facility and at any point of time they can view the movement of the flying squad,” informed Mohanan.