One lakh women to be screened for breast cancer

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The health department will undertake a mammoth exercise to screen one lakh women from across the state for early detection of breast cancer, which has been spreading its tentacles in Goa.

Breast cancer accounts for 23 per cent of all new cancer cases registered in the state every year.

As per the medical records with the government, in 2016 a total of 76 Goan women died of breast cancer.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Panaji, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “We will undertake an extensive screening of women for breast cancer from October 2018 on a pilot basis. Two companies will be providing financial support under the corporate social responsibility… there will be no burden on the state treasury.”

The government will tie up with ‘UE LifeSciences’, a private company which will supply cancer detection kits. The kit helps health workers in identifying non-palpable breast lumps in just a few minutes without inducing pain or radiation.

Anganwadi workers will be roped in for this initiative, Rane said adding that additional Rs 1,000 per month will be given as an incentive to them under the National Health Mission.

“The anganwadi workers would be trained. They will also be engaged in creating awareness on breast cancer,” he said.

Earlier, Rane launched an emergency care centre at the urban health centre, Panaji, in the presence of Economic Development Corporation chairman Siddharth Kuncolienkar.

The emergency care centre has equipment like suction apparatus, defibrillators, ventilators, nebulisers and medicine, which will enable a quick response to any critical patient.

The centre will have doctors and advanced emergency medical technicians round-the-clock who will handle emergency cases such as cardiac arrest, animal bites, burns injuries, respiratory complications and drowning cases.