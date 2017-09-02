One detained in Vasco for illegally slaughtering bull

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Vasco police detained one Syed Karim Kadri, a resident of Baina, for his alleged involvement in illegal slaughtering of a bull at his residence on Saturday.

A team of Vasco police led by police inspector Nolasco Raposo raided the residence of Kadri at Baina based on some reliable information. He was caught red handed by the police while illegally slaughtering a bull.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation and registered an offence under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Sections 4,5 and 8 of the Goa Animal Prevention Act, 1995.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, Kadri said that he was performing the ritual of Bakra Eid by sacrificing the bull. He, however, said that he had not obtained any permission for slaughtering of the bull. “I was not aware of any ban imposed on slaughtering of animals outside the Goa Meat Complex,” said Kadri.