One-day assembly session to be held on February 28

PANAJI: Following the recommendation of the state government, Governor Mridula Sinha has summoned one-day session of the outgoing legislative assembly on February 28 so as to avoid dissolution of House on technical grounds.

The secretary of state legislature secretariat Nilkanth Subhedar told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Saturday that the Governor has summoned the session on February 28 at 11.30 am.

Although the one-day session has been called over the technical grounds there would be Governor’s address as it would be the first session of the calendar year, Subhedar said adding that the state legislative secretariat would inform the members of the legislative assembly immediately.

Confirming the development, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said the government decided to call the session to avoid dissolution of the outgoing assembly on technical grounds.

An official said the one-day session would be a formality and hence there would not be much business.

Parsekar had been of strong view that there was no need for calling an assembly session as voting for new assembly had already taken place on February 4.

He had stated that his government was not responsible for the present situation. But after Opposition parties slammed the government on the issue and demanded that either an assembly session should be called or the House should be dissolved, Parsekar had sought opinion of Advocate General Saresh Lotlikar.

Lotlikar had stated that the present legislative assembly can transact no business in view of the fact that the polling has already taken place, and that in this situation not convening a legislative assembly session within six months cannot be considered as breakdown of constitutional machinery.

The status of the existing assembly can continue till the new assembly was put in place after declaration of assembly poll results, Lotlikar had opined adding that there would not be any breach of article of the Constitution of India if no session of the legislative assembly was called before February 28, 2017.

The law has made it mandatory to convene a session of the legislative assembly within six months of its last sitting.

The last session of the present state legislative assembly was held on August 31, 2016, which will complete the gap of six months on February 28.