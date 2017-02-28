One-day Assembly session ends in 5 minutes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The one-day, single agenda session of the state legislative assembly held on Tuesday witnessed Governor Mridula Sinha delivering a three-minute long speech before a highly truncated House, which was bereft of any policy statement as well as review of the works of the outgoing government.

The assembly session, which hardly lasted five minutes, was convened to comply with the constitutional mandate of the Article 174 (1), according to which there should not be a gap of more than six months between the two sittings of the House. The previous session of the state legislative assembly was held on August 31, 2016. In her address delivered before 27 legislators, the Governor informed about the reason to convene the short session of the House, stating that by holding the particular session, the constitutional limit of six months has been complied with.

“You are aware that our state is in election mode, the polling has already taken place in the entire state on February 4, 2017, the counting of votes is scheduled on March 11, 2017, and the model code of conduct will be in force till the election process is completed,” the Governor stated, pointing out, “In view of this, I refrain from making any mention of the policies and achievements of my government in this particular address to the assembly in the spirit of the democratic tradition and the model code of conduct.”

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all of you for your cooperation in ensuring a smooth, free and fair election in the state. I also congratulate the people of Goa for enthusiastically participating in the election leading to a record turnout of about 83 per cent,” the Governor said, adding, “Finally, I wish to express my deep sense of gratitude to all of you for keenly participating in the discussions of this assembly over the last five years, and producing landmark public policies and legislations in the larger interest of the people of Goa.” She finally hoped that the next assembly to be constituted after the results are declared shall carry forward the good work of the present legislators.

Leader of the opposition Pratapsing Rane tried to speak about the falling standards of democracy vis-à-vis convening the particular session of the state legislative assembly, without holding the meeting of the business advisory committee, but was cut short by the national anthem.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza and Deputy Speaker Vishnu Wagh, both Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, who are presently recuperating from illnesses were absent in the House. Congress Legislator Vishwajeet Rane as well as independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also remained absent. Furthermore, a number of MLAs namely Ramesh Tawadkar, Vijai Sardesai, Francisco ‘Mickky’ Pacheco, Caetano Silva, Naresh Sawal, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho, who have resigned as legislators, reduced the size of the House.

The Dhavalikar brothers – Ramakrishna alias Sudin and Pandurang alias Deepak – sat on the opposition side in the House.

Speaker Anant Shet directed laying down the copy of the speech of the Governor on the table of the House, and adjourned the House for an indefinite period.