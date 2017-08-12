Sunday , 13 August 2017
One cannot avail of two social welfare schemes: Madkaikar

August 13, 2017

MARGAO

 

All those who have availed of two social welfare  schemes will have to repay the money to the government pertaining to anyone of the schemes, said  Minister for  Social Welfare Pandurang Madkaikar, on Friday, in Margao.

Commenting on the dual social welfare scheme   benefits – DSSS and  retired  seamen’s pension – availed of by Goa seafarers, the Minister, during his  visit to the  South Goa office of Social  Welfare  Department at Margao said, “The Chief Minister is  reviewing the  schemes. There will be  close monitoring of the schemes. All those who have obtained the double financial benefits of these schemes  should either  return the amount, or  face action. One person cannot be given financial benefits of two schemes.’’

Many a seafarers  are availing of the  double  social welfare  schemes – DSSS and  retired  seafarers’  pension.

The retired seamen get  Rs 2,000  through DSSS and  Rs 2,500 as pension.

The government has written to these seafarers to repay the money, but the  seafarers have cited  difficulty in  repaying the money.

They have urged the Chief Minister to consider their cases on a humanitarian ground.

According to the  social  welfare department guidelines one person  cannot avail of two social welfare schemes.

