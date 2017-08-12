One cannot avail of two social welfare schemes: Madkaikar

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

All those who have availed of two social welfare schemes will have to repay the money to the government pertaining to anyone of the schemes, said Minister for Social Welfare Pandurang Madkaikar, on Friday, in Margao.

Commenting on the dual social welfare scheme benefits – DSSS and retired seamen’s pension – availed of by Goa seafarers, the Minister, during his visit to the South Goa office of Social Welfare Department at Margao said, “The Chief Minister is reviewing the schemes. There will be close monitoring of the schemes. All those who have obtained the double financial benefits of these schemes should either return the amount, or face action. One person cannot be given financial benefits of two schemes.’’

Many a seafarers are availing of the double social welfare schemes – DSSS and retired seafarers’ pension.

The retired seamen get Rs 2,000 through DSSS and Rs 2,500 as pension.

The government has written to these seafarers to repay the money, but the seafarers have cited difficulty in repaying the money.

They have urged the Chief Minister to consider their cases on a humanitarian ground.

According to the social welfare department guidelines one person cannot avail of two social welfare schemes.