One arrested with ganja worth Rs 2.30 lakh

Panaji: The Crime Branch police team arrested a 32-year-old man and seized ganja worth around Rs 2.30 lakh during a raid conducted on the evening of March 16 at Mapusa.

The alleged accused has been identified as Shankarlal Rawat, residing at Colvale but originally from Rajasthan.

The alleged accused was operating a ‘panpatti’ kiosk and has been living in Goa since the last several years, the police said. According to the police, based on source information, a trap was laid and the alleged accused was arrested at a location in Mapusa.

He was found in possession of over 2 kg ganja worth around Rs 2.30 lakh, the police said, adding that, a two-wheeler has been attached in connection with the case.