On Mhadei, Goa need not fear for now: legal expert

Panaji: Following the latest move of the Centre on the Mhadei water diversion issue, legal official of the Goa government has opined that though the letter given by Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar to Karnataka, clarifying the position on the work of Kalasa-Banduri project, will not affect Goa on the legal front, going by the history of the water dispute, the neighbouring state may misuse the letter and divert water from the basin.

According to the official, the letter clearly states that Karnataka can start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nalla project only after the gazette notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award and necessary forest and wildlife permissions.

“This means that the Tribunal award has to be notified first and the Tribunal award cannot be notified at this juncture, as Goa as well as Karnataka petitions challenging the award are pending before the Supreme Court,”

he said.

Sources in the government said that the letter by Javadekar addressed to Karnataka Home Affairs Minister Basavraj Bommai appears to indicate that the central government is favouring the neighbouring state over the Mhadei issue.

It is a known fact that despite directions from court in the past not to go ahead with the work, the Karnataka government had carried out work on the project.

Sources in the state administration fear that Karnataka may go ahead with the work, as the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party government and it also has political weightage at the Centre. They said that the recent letter by Javadekar to the Karnataka minister has sent a message that the Goa government can be taken for granted over the issue of Mhadei.

More importantly, the sources said that the December 18 letter of the MoEF&CC states that the letter issued on October 17, giving consent to Karnataka, has been kept in abeyance and the December 24 letter says the Ministry has not kept in abeyance the rule, which clarifies that drinking water projects do not require environmental clearance.

Though legal course will decide the fate of the Mhadei water dispute, the letter sent by Javadekar to Karnataka Home Minister has become a reason of embarrassment for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and the opposition parties and activists have found an issue to term him a ‘weak leader’.