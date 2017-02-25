On Mhadei, Centre well-disposed towards Karnataka

SOIRU VELIP | NT

PANAJI: The Centre’s withdrawal of permission that had been given to additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni, former advocate general of Goa, for arguing Goa’s case before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal is not just a technical matter but a well-thought out political decision.

‘The Navhind Times’ has gathered that the central government’s decision has been an informed move by national leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This does not mean that the senior BJP leaders want to undermine Goa’s case or its leaders. The decision has been taken to gain confidence of Karnataka people in the light of assembly elections to be held in that state in 2018.

Political observers as well as activists associated with the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan also feel that this has been a deliberate attempt by the BJP to corner political mileage in Karnataka.

In fact same line of thought has been expressed in the letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar over the issue.

Parsekar in his letter to Modi said that it appears that on account of some political influence wielded by Karnataka and its politicians the steps have been taken by the Union law and justice ministry without even calling for the views of Goa.

An activist associated with Goa’s movement to save Mhadei opines that the NDA government at the Centre is trying to protect the interests of Karnataka rather than Goa for political reasons.

“If we go by the size and the number of Members of Parliament then Goa is very small state as compared to Karnataka… Looking from this angle, expecting support from the ruling dispensation at New Delhi by Goa would be imprudent,” the activist says.

Some politicians in the state also make similar observations, saying that at this point of time central BJP leaders would go to any extent to gain confidence of Karnataka people.

The Mhadei water dispute would be milked by the BJP during electioneering particularly in northern Karnataka where people living Hubballi-Dharwad, Badami, Nargund, Ron, Navalgund, Gadag and other regions have been promised of dams and canals with the water to be diverted from the Mhadei basin, an observer maintains.

Concurring with the above views on the Centre’s decision, noted environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar too says the particular decision of the Union ministry for law and justice has been taken factoring in the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka.

Mhadei or Mandovi, as it is called in Goa, actually originates from a cluster of 30 springs near the Bhimgad sanctuary in Karnataka and forms into a river at Degaon village in Khanapur taluka of Belgavi district, where Karnataka has planned out 12 dams on all tributaries to divert all water to the Malaprabha and Supa reservoirs.

An observer says pointblank that the Goa government must confess that it has committed many mistakes while handling the Mhadei water dispute.

“We must understand that such a tribunal is formed basically to resolve water sharing issue and simply not to stop one state from diverting water from the basin. That means if tomorrow the tribunal while resolving the issue announces a verdict allowing Karnataka to divert some share of water from the Mhadei basin then there will be no option before the Goa government other than agreeing to it, as it had insisted to the Centre on formation of the tribunal,” the observer says.

An activist asked that if the Goa government feels that without Nadkarni it would not be possible for the state to argue the case before the tribunal then why did it allow him to go to Delhi to take up the post of additional solicitor general of the country.

Stating that we should not be individual-centric when it comes to such issues, Kerkar said that we must be more alert and now focus on how we would put forth our arguments more forcefully and cogently during the next hearing before the tribunal to be held on March 11.