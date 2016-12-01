On Deaths Due To Demonetisation

KAJAL CHATTERJEE, KOLKATA

Right from our childhood, our civic text books used to teach us that India is a democratic republic where its citizens are constitutionally empowered to exercise freedom of speech and expression. But it does not seem to be true following the announcement of the “boldest declaration in the history of independent India.” Either I have read my civics wrong or the constitutional right of free expression of opinion has been cancelled much earlier and I was ignorant about the change. Yes, if anybody dares to criticise the methodology adopted to fulfill the process of demonetisation or pinpoint the Himalayan ordeal being faced by the billions of innocent Indians in merciless queues or in hospitals due to lack of adequate “legal cash”; promptly he/she is being character-assassinated as “anti-national,” “hoarder of black money,” “dealer of counterfeit notes” or “terrorists”! What an intolerant and undemocratic environment has engulfed the nation; thanks to the self-declared guardians of nationalism, honesty and peace. Let us keep aside the plight that demonetisation has brought upon the lives of the sick and vulnerable senior citizens for a while. Let’s talk about the unfortunate pre-matured deaths only. More than 70 innocent people including children have left this world for good following stampede while in queues or after being refused treatment by ruthless hospital authorities. Yet, not a bit of remorse, apology, sympathy, compassion or token expression of regret towards the hapless inconsolable families of the deceased ones who all have left for heavenly abode due to the callous methodology undertaken in the name of demonetisation. What a heartless cruel inhuman society have we become. There lies not an iota of doubt that demonetisation has grossly exposed the extremely intolerant undemocratic heartless inhuman face of our society. If we are still left with minimum amount of conscience, then instead of celebrating birth anniversaries of the great Indians we should take a leaf out of the books of Guru Nanak, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and learn to be a bit tolerant.

