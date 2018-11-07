On Changing Political Scenario In Goa

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

Politics in Goa is getting murkier by the day. Complementing its unique identity, the state has today attained that exclusive status where the persona of individual political leaders has clearly overgrown their respective parties to charter a totally different course for the region. Although unheard of in any part of the country, Goa is taking the lead by ringing in a new era of political awareness where leaders will take precedence over political outfits. Moreover, the frequency with which independent legislators have been gracing the august House in the last few years, it is more than evident that winning elections is nothing about political affiliations. Personal charisma and the sincerity to address local issues are by far the most sought after qualities and there has been no dearth of such leaders. It is just that the convenience of established political outfits has made contesting polls that much easier for them. However, a democracy cannot exist without the presence of political parties. ‘Independency’ as a stature for the elected representative cannot assure the efficiency to promise people any major policy change. The very fact that a regional party held sway over the state for nearly two decades indicates that Goans have all along preferred a ‘locally-centred’ government to deal with their problems rather than have a dispensation running to Delhi at the slightest hint of inconvenience. The substantial presence of legislators from the MGP and GFP in the assembly vindicates the fact. Moreover, by the mere act of prospecting for legislators from the opposition to strengthen its base, the ‘elite’ party in the nation today is giving proof of the fact that politics and ethics have never been complementary with each other. But in the process the state today boasts of a plethora of leaders who have re-defined the very concept of a political party by hitching on to the ruling merely for partaking in ‘the spoils of power’. Moreover, diagnosed with a dysfunctional opposition, there has been no checks on the orchestrated ‘crossovers’ that is assuming an alarming regularity in the state. Threatened by the prospects of having a ruling alliance with almost all the legislators in the assembly owing allegiance to the ruling, it is time the electorate woke up to the macabre machinations that go for politics in Goa today.