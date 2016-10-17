Omkar discharged in Vagator murder attempt case

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Sessions judge, North Goa, has discharged Omkar Palyekar in an alleged assault and murder attempt of a Nigerian in 2012. He was booked by Anjuna police over alleged unlawful assembly, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

According to police, on October 31, 2012, complainant Umch was at a shack at Ozrant- Vagator when Omkar alongwith seven-eight persons had allegedly assaulted him with choppers and beer bottles by forming unlawful assembly.

Omkar and other persons were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504 and 307 readwith 149 of IPC.

After hearing the matter, the sessions judge in its order stated that “there is absolutely no material brought on record even to create a slight suspicion against present accused Omkar. Charge-sheet shows other unknown accused but

investigating officer has failed to justify about such unknown persons and what investigation

was carried out in this regard.”

It further states that “hence to my mind there is no suspicion

against Omkar to even frame charges against him. Hence, Omkar stands discharged for the offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504 and 307 read with 149 of IPC.”

“The other accused are unknown persons and, therefore, the matter cannot be taken up against unknown persons. Hence, the proceedings stand closed,” further states the order.

Advocate Poonam Bharne appeared for state and advocate Vinayak Porob appeared for Omkar.