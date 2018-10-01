Old speed limit signage continues to dot highways

MARGAO: Months after the new speed limits were notified, old speed limits continue to dot the national and state highways and, hence, crackdown on overspeeding vehicles has come to a grinding halt.

The traffic cell had earlier sent recommendation to the government on various highways passing through the state based on a central notification in April.

The state government had notified the new speed limits on June 27, however, three months on, the PWD is yet to replace the existing signage along the highway.

A source in the traffic cell informed that several letters have been written to the PWD to expedite the process to replace the old signage, however, till date there has been no response.

The official said that temporarily the crackdown on overspeeding has been suspended as the new speed limits have not been displayed along the highways. The official said that the traffic cell is willing to help the department in locating the spots and the corresponding speed limit sign boards.