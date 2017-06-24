Old Goa sarpanch voted out

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The recently elected sarpanch of Old Goa village panchayat, Nilkanth Bhomkar, was voted out 5-4 on Saturday, thus becoming the first sarpanch to lose the chair after panchayat elections held earlier this month.

It may be recalled that a day after being elected as the sarpanch of the Old Goa village panchayat, Bhomkar was slapped with a no-confidence motion initiated by Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar.

Elections for the post of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch across the 175 panchayats were held on June 19.

Madkaikar’s wife Janita, who was the sarpanch of the particular village panchayat, had lost her position to former sarpanch Nilkanth Bhomkar by one vote.

The Power Minister had stated that the confusion during the June 19 election for the post of the sarpanch of the Old Goa panchayat resulted due to the mistake of the presiding officer.

Meanwhile, Bhomkar has questioned the rationale behind the no-confidence motion against him, arguing that he had neither taken charge of the office nor taken any decision.